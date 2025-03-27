Cedric Mullins News: Breaks out of spring slump

Mullins went 3-for-5 with two home runs, five RBI, and two runs scored in Thursday's 12-2 win over Toronto.

Mullins took Blue Jays right-hander Jose Berrios deep for a solo shot in the fourth inning, later smashing a three-run homer during the seventh frame to get the Opening Day rout fully underway. The 30-year-old outfielder struggled during spring training while batting .136 (6-for-44) with one homer and five RBI, but he should play close to an everyday role in center field this season and could even work his way up Baltimore's batting order if his bat continues to heat up.