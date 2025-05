Mullins is not in Baltimore's starting lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against Boston.

Mullins will begin Game 2 in the dugout after going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in the Orioles' 6-5 extra-innings loss in Game 1. Heston Kjerstad, Jorge Mateo and Dylan Carlson will serve in the outfield for Game 2.