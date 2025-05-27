Fantasy Baseball
Cedric Mullins News: Resting against another righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Mullins is being rested for a second game in a row Tuesday against the Cardinals, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The lefty-hitting Mullins typically plays against most lefties and all righties, yet he's now sat in three of the last four games -- all against righties. Mullins is hitting .211 with two home runs, one steal and a 33.3 percent strikeout rate over the last 10 games. Jorge Mateo is getting a rare start against a righty in Mullins' place.

