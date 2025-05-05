Cesar Salazar News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Astros recalled Salazar from Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Salazar's presence could allow Yainer Diaz and/or Victor Caratini to serve as the designated hitter on occasion while Yordan Alvarez (hand) is on the 10-day injured list. The 29-year-old Salazar has hit only .197/.305/.310 in his first 21 games this season with Sugar Land.