Chad Dallas Injury: Done for season

Dallas, who is on the 60-day injured list at Triple-A Buffalo with an undisclosed injury, will not pitch in 2025, Thomas Hall of The Jays Nation reports.

He logged a 6.34 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 50:24 K:BB in 61 innings at Triple-A in 2024. Dallas had consistent success in the lower levels thanks to a great slider, but his subpar fastball velocity may limit him to a low-leverage relief role long term.