Chance Sisco headshot

Chance Sisco News: Enters free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

The Cardinals released Sisco on Wednesday.

Sisco was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, but he'll now attempt to latch on with a new organization rather than begin the year in the Cardinals' farm system. The 30-year-old backstop only appeared in seven minor-league games last year and hasn't played in the majors since 2021, so he'll almost certainly have to settle for another minor-league deal in free agency.

Chance Sisco
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
