Chance Sisco News: Enters free agency
The Cardinals released Sisco on Wednesday.
Sisco was reassigned to minor-league camp Sunday, but he'll now attempt to latch on with a new organization rather than begin the year in the Cardinals' farm system. The 30-year-old backstop only appeared in seven minor-league games last year and hasn't played in the majors since 2021, so he'll almost certainly have to settle for another minor-league deal in free agency.
Chance Sisco
Free Agent
