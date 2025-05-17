Fantasy Baseball
Chandler Simpson Injury: Leaves early with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2025 at 4:07pm

Simpson was removed from Saturday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Simpson looked to be in a considerable amount of pain after being tagged out at the plate in the ninth inning. After being tended to by the Rays' trainers, he was able to walk off the field under his own power. It's not immediately clear what kind of injury he's dealing with, but the team should offer more information relatively soon.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
