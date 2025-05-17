Chandler Simpson Injury: Leaves early with injury

Simpson was removed from Saturday's game against the Rays with an apparent injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Simpson looked to be in a considerable amount of pain after being tagged out at the plate in the ninth inning. After being tended to by the Rays' trainers, he was able to walk off the field under his own power. It's not immediately clear what kind of injury he's dealing with, but the team should offer more information relatively soon.