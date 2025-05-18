Fantasy Baseball
Chandler Simpson headshot

Chandler Simpson Injury: Nursing sore hand

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2025 at 9:27am

Simpson (face) had his right hand wrapped up due to soreness and is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The 24-year-old had some facial injuries after making a hard slide into home plate Saturday, but his hand now appears to be more of an issue as he had a bit of trouble gripping a bat Sunday. Manager Kevin Cash indicated Simpson could still be available in an emergency for Sunday's contest, so the hand injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern.

Chandler Simpson
Tampa Bay Rays
