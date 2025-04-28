Chandler Simpson News: Delivers three-hit performance

Simpson went 3-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and two runs in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Padres.

Though he's produced just one extra-base hit (a double) through his first 33 big-league plate appearances, Simpson has provided a major spark for the Rays since his promotion from Triple-A Durham thanks to his speed, contact skills and ability to get on base. He's now hit safely in each of his first eight MLB games, slashing .400/.455/.433 with five runs, three RBI and three steals. The Tampa Bay outfield will eventually get more crowded when the likes of Jonny DeLuca (shoulder), Josh Lowe (oblique), Jake Mangum (groin) and Richie Palacios (knee) return from the injured list, but if Simpson continues to thrive against big-league pitching, manager Kevin Cash will have a tough time keeping him out of the lineup.