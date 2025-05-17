Chandler Simpson News: Five-game hitting streak

Simpson went 3-for-3 with an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base Friday against the Marlins.

Simpson began his time in the majors hitting leadoff, but he has hit eighth and ninth in his last two games, coinciding with the return of Josh Lowe. Simpson had slowed down considerably at the plate, but is now riding a five-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 9-for-20 with three RBI, five runs scored and one stolen base.