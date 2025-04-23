Fantasy Baseball
Chandler Simpson headshot

Chandler Simpson News: Not starting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Simpson isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Simpson has logged a base hit in all three games he's played in the majors so far while also tacking on two stolen bases. He'll get a chance to catch his breath Wednesday, opening a spot in left field for Christopher Morel to start and bat fourth against southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez.

