Chandler Simpson News: Two stolen bases off bench

Simpson (hand) had two stolen bases as a pinch runner and defensive replacement in Monday's loss to Houston. He reached base on catcher's interference in his lone plate appearance.

Simpson suffered hand and facial injuries after making a hard slide into home plate Saturday. He didn't play in Sunday's game. He was out of the starting lineup Monday, but that was more likely due to a left-handed pitcher starting the game. It looks like he's back to full speed after Monday's game.