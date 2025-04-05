Charlee Soto News: Sharp in High-A debut

Soto threw four scoreless innings with five strikeouts and three walks Friday in his first start for High-A Cedar Rapids.

A 2024 first-round pick out of high school, Soto had a 26.7% strikeout rate but a 5.23 ERA (though 3.42 FIP) as an 18-year old at Low-A Fort Myers. He had a 10.5% walk rate, so he'll need better control as he advances. However, he's shown a lot of promise at a young age vs. his competition level.