Charlie Condon headshot

Charlie Condon Injury: Back from wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Condon (wrist) has gone 7-for-24 with one steal and three RBI across eight games with the Rockies' Arizona Complex League affiliate.

Condon suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist during spring training in March, which caused him to start the season on High-A Spokane's 7-day injured list. Condon returned to action with the ACL Rockies on May 5 and should be close to returning to High-A, barring any setbacks.

Charlie Condon
Colorado Rockies
