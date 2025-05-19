Charlie Condon Injury: Playing in rehab games

Condon (wrist) has gone 7-for-24 with one steal and three RBI across eight games with the Rockies' Arizona Complex League affiliate.

Condon suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist during spring training in March, which caused him to start the season on High-A Spokane's 7-day injured list. Condon returned to action with the ACL Rockies on May 5 and should be close to returning to High-A, barring any setbacks.