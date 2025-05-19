Fantasy Baseball
Charlie Condon headshot

Charlie Condon News: Back in action in rookie ball

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 11:33am

Condon (wrist) has gone 7-for-24 with one steal and three RBI across eight games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Condon suffered a non-displaced fracture in his left wrist during spring training in March, which resulted in the Rockies opting not to assign him to an affiliate to begin the season. He debuted with the rookie-ball club May 5 and should soon report to High-A Spokane once he gets some more at-bats under his belt.

Charlie Condon
Colorado Rockies
More Stats & News
