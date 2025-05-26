Charlie Morton News: Finally tallies first win
Morton (1-7) earned the win Monday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.
Not only did the veteran right-hander secure his first win, but he also collected his first quality start with this vintage 86-pitch performance. The lone blemish on Morton's outing was a 368-foot, two-run homer off the bat of Pedro Pages in the fifth inning. After pitching to a ghastly 9.38 ERA across his first 31.2 frames, Morton has been better of late, firing a 2.35 ERA and 17:4 K:BB over his last 15.1 innings. The 41-year-old receives a soft matchup for his next start, which currently lines up to be at home against the White Sox this weekend.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now