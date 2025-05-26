Charlie Morton News: Finally tallies first win

Morton (1-7) earned the win Monday against the Cardinals, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

Not only did the veteran right-hander secure his first win, but he also collected his first quality start with this vintage 86-pitch performance. The lone blemish on Morton's outing was a 368-foot, two-run homer off the bat of Pedro Pages in the fifth inning. After pitching to a ghastly 9.38 ERA across his first 31.2 frames, Morton has been better of late, firing a 2.35 ERA and 17:4 K:BB over his last 15.1 innings. The 41-year-old receives a soft matchup for his next start, which currently lines up to be at home against the White Sox this weekend.