Charlie Morton News: Slated to start Monday

Morton is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Cardinals at Camden Yards, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

After the Orioles parted ways with Kyle Gibson last Tuesday, Morton had been expected to slot back into the rotation during the team's series versus Boston over the weekend, but rainouts Thursday and Friday resulted in some reshuffling with the pitching schedule. Morton is now set to take the hill Monday on eight days' rest and will be making his seventh start of the season. The veteran right-hander is still holding down a 7.68 ERA and 1.76 WHIP on the season, but he's been much sharper over his most recent three relief appearances. In those outings, Morton struck out 12 batters over 9.2 innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks.