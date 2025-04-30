Fantasy Baseball
Chase Dollander headshot

Chase Dollander Injury: Broken finger nail

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 7:55pm

Dollander's hand issue on Wednesday afternoon was a broken finger nail on the middle finger of his pitching hand, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post clarified on The High Stakes Fantasy show with Tom Kessenich and Jeff Erickson on SiriusXM Fantasy Radio on Wednesday night.

Dollander was pitching a gem against Atlanta but the broken finger nail left his hand "... a bloody mess ...." Dollander remains tentatively lined up to face the Tigers on Tuesday next week.

Chase Dollander
Colorado Rockies
