Chase Dollander News: Good to go Tuesday

Dollander (finger) has been cleared to start Tuesday's game against the Tigers at Coors Field, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Dollander was lifted after covering 5.2 innings and tossing 88 pitches in his most recent start last Wednesday against Atlanta due to a split fingernail on his pitching hand, but after receiving treatment, the rookie won't have to miss a turn through the rotation. Through his first five big-league outings, Dollander has gone 2-3 with a 6.48 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB across 25 innings.