Chase Dollander News: Lasts just three frames Wednesday

Dollander allowed six runs on five hits and three walks without notching any strikeouts over three-plus innings in a no-decision against Detroit on Wednesday.

Dollander yielded just one extra-base hit, but he hurt himself by issuing three free passes, as all three recipients came around to score. The right-hander actually looked good to start the game by retiring the first six batters he faced, but he yielded three runs on four hits in the third and then allowed all four of the batters he faced to reach in the fourth before getting the hook. Dollander has certainly experienced growing pains as a rookie this season -- he's allowed four or more runs in four of his six starts and has a 7.71 ERA through 28 innings. He'll look to make a more positive impact in his next start, which lines up to come against the Rangers next week.