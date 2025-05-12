Chase Dollander News: Quality start despite loss

Dollander (2-4) took the loss Monday at Texas, yielding two runs on one hit and three walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

The Colorado rookie produced his best outing of the season, collecting his first quality start and matching his previous high with seven punchouts. Dollander stymied the Rangers until the sixth inning when Wyatt Langford cracked a two-run homer to give Texas the lead. Through 34 innings, Dollander sports a 6.88 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 32:16 K:BB. He looks to build upon this performance in his next start, currently scheduled to be at Arizona this weekend.