Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chase Lee headshot

Chase Lee News: Earns first MLB win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 1:44pm

Lee (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts to earn the win in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Cardinals.

Lee followed Brant Hurter, who tossed three innings as the opener, and kept St. Louis off the board in the fourth and fifth. The effort earned Lee his first career win in his ninth appearance at the MLB level, all of which have come this season. The righty has pitched well when given an opportunity, as he's now sitting with a 0.82 ERA and 11 strikeouts across 11 innings of work.

Chase Lee
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now