Chase Lee News: Earns first MLB win

Lee (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts to earn the win in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over the Cardinals.

Lee followed Brant Hurter, who tossed three innings as the opener, and kept St. Louis off the board in the fourth and fifth. The effort earned Lee his first career win in his ninth appearance at the MLB level, all of which have come this season. The righty has pitched well when given an opportunity, as he's now sitting with a 0.82 ERA and 11 strikeouts across 11 innings of work.