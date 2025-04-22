Chase Lee News: Effective in MLB debut

Lee tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Padres. He allowed two walks and struck out one.

Making his MLB debut, Lee was tossed right into the fire, as he recorded the last two outs of the eighth inning and then covered the ninth in a close game. The 26-year-old righty looks like nothing more than organizational depth at this point in his career, though he could stick around in Detroit's bullpen if he makes a strong first impression.