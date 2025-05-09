Chase Meidroth Injury: Nursing sore shoulder
Meidroth was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game against Miami due to right shoulder soreness.
The White Sox are labelling Meidroth as day-to-day, so it doesn't seem like he's at risk of missing an extended amount of time. Jacob Amaya replaced Meidroth in the lineup Friday and would be the likely choice to start at shortstop if the latter needs to sit out any more games.
