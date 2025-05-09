Fantasy Baseball
Chase Meidroth headshot

Chase Meidroth Injury: Nursing sore shoulder

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Meidroth was scratched from the lineup ahead of Friday's game against Miami due to right shoulder soreness.

The White Sox are labelling Meidroth as day-to-day, so it doesn't seem like he's at risk of missing an extended amount of time. Jacob Amaya replaced Meidroth in the lineup Friday and would be the likely choice to start at shortstop if the latter needs to sit out any more games.

Chase Meidroth
Chicago White Sox
