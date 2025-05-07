Chase Meidroth News: Grabbing seat Wednesday
Meidroth is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Meidroth had a costly dropped popup in Tuesday's loss to the Royals, although it's not clear whether that's the reason he's not starting Wednesday. Jacob Amaya is handling shortstop and batting ninth for the White Sox, while Joshua Palacios has been elevated to the leadoff spot in Meidroth's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now