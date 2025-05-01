Chase Meidroth News: Productive in return

Meidroth went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored Thursday against the Brewers.

Meidroth was in the lineup for the first time since April 20 after being forced to the injured list with a thumb injury. He immediately slotted into the leadoff role and began the first frame with a double before coming around to score. Meidroth has split time between second base and shortstop since being promoted April 11, but he should have a near everyday role.