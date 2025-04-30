Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chase Petty headshot

Chase Petty News: Added to taxi squad for start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 12:59pm

The Reds added Petty to their taxi squad ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals in Cincinnati. Petty is slated to start the second game of the twin bill.

With a rainout Tuesday creating a stretch of six games in five days for the Reds, Petty will step in to serve as a temporary sixth starter. The 22-year-old righty is expected to be sent back to Louisville after the start, but a strong showing versus the Cardinals could solidify his case for joining the Reds on a longer-term basis later on in the season if a more permanent opening in the rotation should emerge. Through his five outings with Louisville this season, Petty owns a 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB across 23 innings.

Chase Petty
Cincinnati Reds
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now