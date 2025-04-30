Chase Petty News: Added to taxi squad for start
The Reds added Petty to their taxi squad ahead of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Cardinals in Cincinnati. Petty is slated to start the second game of the twin bill.
With a rainout Tuesday creating a stretch of six games in five days for the Reds, Petty will step in to serve as a temporary sixth starter. The 22-year-old righty is expected to be sent back to Louisville after the start, but a strong showing versus the Cardinals could solidify his case for joining the Reds on a longer-term basis later on in the season if a more permanent opening in the rotation should emerge. Through his five outings with Louisville this season, Petty owns a 3.52 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 27:9 K:BB across 23 innings.
