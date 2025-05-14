Chase Petty News: Another start awaits

Petty is listed as the Reds' probable starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Guardians in Cincinnati.

After being called up from Triple-A Louisville last weekend, Petty made his second MLB start in a 6-0 loss to the Astros on Sunday, when he was charged with four earned runs on six hits and six walks over four innings. Though he now holds a 21.94 ERA and 3.94 WHIP through his first two big-league outings, Petty will nonetheless get a second straight turn through the rotation while the Reds are short on appealing alternatives following Hunter Greene's (groin) recent move to the injured list. Rhett Lowder (forearm) has made two rehab starts and could be ready to return from the IL by the end of the month, so Petty may be at risk of losing his spot with the big club if he continues to languish Saturday and in any other starts that might follow.