Chase Petty News: Following opener Saturday

Petty will pitch in bulk relief behind Brent Suter against the Guardians on Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Petty's first two major-league starts haven't quite gone according to plan, as he's allowed 13 earned runs in just 5.1 innings to begin his career. The Reds will now see how the 22-year-old fares after following an opener, and he could continue to do so if his performance improves.