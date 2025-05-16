Fantasy Baseball
Chase Petty News: Following opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Petty will pitch in bulk relief behind Brent Suter against the Guardians on Saturday, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Petty's first two major-league starts haven't quite gone according to plan, as he's allowed 13 earned runs in just 5.1 innings to begin his career. The Reds will now see how the 22-year-old fares after following an opener, and he could continue to do so if his performance improves.

Chase Petty
Cincinnati Reds
