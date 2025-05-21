Fantasy Baseball
Chase Petty headshot

Chase Petty News: Returning to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2025 at 6:55am

The Reds optioned Petty to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

After Cincinnati chose to bypass Petty for a start last Saturday against the Guardians and instead opted for a bullpen day when the fifth spot in the rotation came up, the writing was on the wall for the 22-year-old righty to head back to the minors. He's been roughed up in both of his two starts for the Reds this season, covering 5.1 innings while coughing up 13 earned runs on 13 hits and eight walks.

