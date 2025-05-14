Chayce McDermott News: Added to taxi squad

The Orioles added McDermott to the taxi squad Wednesday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Presumably, this lines McDermott up to officially be added to the roster to serve as the 27th man for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins. The right-hander has thrown just 9.2 innings in the minors this season after recovering from a lat strain, allowing two runs with a 10:6 K:BB between Double-A Chesapeake and Triple-A Norfolk.