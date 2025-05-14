Chayce McDermott News: Can't provide length in spot start

McDermott came away with a no-decision in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins, giving up four runs on four hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out five.

Called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier in the day for the twin bill, McDermott tossed 65 pitches (34 strikes) before being lifted in favor of Charlie Morton to begin the fourth inning. Following this appearance, McDermott is expected to return to Norfolk's rotation where he's had a little more success, allowing just one run with a 7:3 K:BB over eight innings in his last two starts.