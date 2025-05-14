Chayce McDermott News: Confirmed as starter Wednesday

The Orioles recalled McDermott from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

McDermott will start the second game of Wednesday's twin bill against the Twins in what will be his second major-league start. The right-hander missed the first month of the season with a right lat strain and has thrown only 9.2 innings in the minors, with his last appearance lasting four innings and 65 pitches, so he will have a relatively limited workload versus the Twins.