Chayce McDermott News: In line to start Tuesday's game

McDermott was added to the Orioles' taxi squad Monday and is expected to start Tuesday's game in Milwaukee, Danielle Allentuck of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

McDermott showed flashes in a spot start last week against the Twins, striking out five while yielding four runs over three innings. He missed the first month of the season with a lat injury and hasn't thrown more than 65 pitches in any outing, so McDermott is unlikely to go very deep into Tuesday's start unless he's very efficient.