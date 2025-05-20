Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chayce McDermott headshot

Chayce McDermott News: Struggles with control in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

McDermott (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers after allowing three runs on four hits and five walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Piggybacking off opener Keegan Akin, McDermott struggled with his control while delivering just 37 of his 75 pitches for strikes. The 26-year-old right-hander generated a meager three swinging strikes, and he's now given up three home runs in his first 7.2 innings of the season after conceding two homers Tuesday. McDermott owns an uninspiring 8.22 ERA, 2.09 WHIP and 7:8 K:BB over his two outings, so he can be avoided in most fantasy leagues going forward.

Chayce McDermott
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now