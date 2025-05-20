Chayce McDermott News: Struggles with control in loss

McDermott (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers after allowing three runs on four hits and five walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Piggybacking off opener Keegan Akin, McDermott struggled with his control while delivering just 37 of his 75 pitches for strikes. The 26-year-old right-hander generated a meager three swinging strikes, and he's now given up three home runs in his first 7.2 innings of the season after conceding two homers Tuesday. McDermott owns an uninspiring 8.22 ERA, 2.09 WHIP and 7:8 K:BB over his two outings, so he can be avoided in most fantasy leagues going forward.