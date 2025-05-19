Chayce McDermott News: Working as primary pitcher Tuesday
McDermott will be deployed as the primary pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
McDermott is in line for his second big-league outing of the season after getting touched up for four runs over three innings May 14 against the Twins. The 26-year-old will be called upon after Keegan Akin picks up the first three outs or so.
