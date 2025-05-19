Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Chayce McDermott headshot

Chayce McDermott News: Working as primary pitcher Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

McDermott will be deployed as the primary pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

McDermott is in line for his second big-league outing of the season after getting touched up for four runs over three innings May 14 against the Twins. The 26-year-old will be called upon after Keegan Akin picks up the first three outs or so.

Chayce McDermott
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now