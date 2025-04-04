Chen-Wei Lin Injury: Out with undisclosed injury

High-A Peoria placed Lin on the injured list with an undisclosed injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

Lin is a hard thrower with a starter's pitch mix who logged a 2.79 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 123:36 K:BB in 116 innings as a 22-year-old at Single-A last season. He's a little behind his peers developmentally, and has yet to have success against age-appropriate competition.