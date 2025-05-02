Chris Bassitt News: Gives up three runs in no-decision

Bassitt didn't factor into the decision in Friday's game against the Guardians, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out four over 5.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Bassitt gave up solo home runs to Carlos Santana and Bo Naylor in the second and fourth innings, respectively, and Bassitt was tagged for a third run in the sixth before being lifted for Chad Green. Bassitt was able to generate 11 whiffs on 98 pitches (65 strikes) but fell two outs short of logging his third quality start of the season. He's allowed 11 runs over his last three outings and is up to a 2.95 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 39.2 innings. Bassitt is in line to face the Angels on the road next week.