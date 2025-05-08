Chris Bassitt News: Mixed results in third win

Bassitt (3-2) earned the win Thursday against the Angels after allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out six.

Bassitt may have given up a season-high five runs Thursday, but that didn't prevent him from throwing at least five innings in his eighth consecutive start to begin the campaign. While the right-hander matched a season worst with eight hits allowed and served up two long balls in his third straight outing, he issued one walk or less for the sixth time already this year. Bassitt will carry a solid 3.35 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 49:8 K:BB over 45.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance at home versus the Rays, who have struggled with a .624 OPS over 12 games away from hitter-friendly George M. Steinbrenner Field in 2025.