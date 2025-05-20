Chris Bassitt News: Six shutout innings in fourth win

Bassitt (4-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Padres after allowing four hits and one walk in six scoreless innings. He struck out six.

Tuesday marked Bassitt's first scoreless start in his last seven outings, and he also fanned six in his third straight appearance. The veteran right-hander's four hits allowed fell just one short of his season best, and he's now given up only one run over his past two starts after surrendering 15 runs across the prior four outings. Bassitt has thrown at least five innings in each of his 10 appearances this year, and he'll bring a strong 2.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 61:11 K:BB covering 57.1 frames into his next scheduled outing against the Rays.