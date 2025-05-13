Fantasy Baseball
Chris Martin Injury: Exits with elbow tightness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 8:08pm

Martin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rockies due to right elbow tightness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Martin threw just one pitch Tuesday before signaling to come out of the game. He'll presumably undergo tests to determine if he's dealing with any structural damage, and the Rangers should know more about his injury in the near future. With Luke Jackson (hand) also nursing an injury, Robert Garcia may now be the top high-leverage arm in Texas' bullpen.

