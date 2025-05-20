Chris Martin Injury: Lands on injured list

The Rangers placed Martin (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to May 19, due to right shoulder fatigue.

The right-hander exited Sunday's contest due to the shoulder injury after departing due to an elbow issue earlier in the week, and he's now headed to the injured list. It's unclear how long Martin is expected to be sidelined, but he'll be unavailable for at least the next couple weeks. Cole Winn was called up to fill the opening on the 26-man roster.