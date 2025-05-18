Fantasy Baseball
Chris Martin headshot

Chris Martin Injury: Managing shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Martin was removed from Sunday's game against the Astros due to right shoulder discomfort, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander departed after throwing just one pitch Sunday, which is the same thing that happened when elbow tightness forced him from Tuesday's game versus Colorado. It could be encouraging that Martin didn't aggravate the same injury, but the fact a 38-year-old is dealing with different arm issues in such a short window is worrying in its own right.

