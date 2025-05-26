Chris Paddack News: Pitches well again despite loss

Paddack (2-5) took the loss against Tampa Bay on Monday, allowing two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five batters over 5.1 innings

Paddack allowed just three hits through five scoreless frames but ran into trouble in the sixth, surrendering a single and a double while retiring only one batter. That resulted in the right-hander getting the hook, and he was charged with two runs when both of the runners he left behind scored on a Jonathan Aranda homer off reliever Brock Stewart. Minnesota was unable to come back, resulting in Paddack's fifth loss of the campaign, but this was nonetheless another promising outing by the veteran hurler. After giving up 12 earned runs over his first two starts of the season, Paddack hasn't yielded more than three earned runs in any of his subsequent nine outings. He's posted a 2.34 ERA during that span, bringing his mark down to a respectable 3.92 overall.