Chris Paddack headshot

Chris Paddack News: Throws eight strong innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 1, 2025

Paddack didn't factor into the decision Sunday against Seattle, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over eight innings. He struck out 10.

Paddack threw 110 pitches Sunday, and despite notching his fifth career start with double-digit strikeouts and allowing merely one run, he didn't receive enough run support to land the win. Paddack blanked the Mariners until the seventh inning when Cal Raleigh clubbed a solo home run. In his last five starts, Paddack has a 1.64 ERA and a 26:4 K:BB over 33 innings. He's tentatively scheduled to face the Blue Jays next time out.

