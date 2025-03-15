Chris Roycroft News: Competing for bullpen spot

Roycroft is one of four competitors eyeing one of the final two spots in the Cardinals' Opening Day bullpen, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Nick Anderson, Kyle Leahy and Riley O'Brien are the others in the mix. Roycroft has put his best foot forward to claim one of the jobs, tossing six scoreless frames with a 5:1 K:BB during Grapefruit League play. The 6-foot-8 right-hander excelled at limiting hard contact last season with a 33.7 percent hard-hit rate and two percent barrel rate, but he'll need to find a weapon against left-handed batters after they had a .955 OPS against him in 2024. If Roycroft makes the Opening Day roster, it's likely to be as a middle reliever initially.