Chris Sale News: Fans 10 in tough loss

Sale (1-3) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on five hits over seven innings as Atlanta was downed 2-1 by the Rockies. He struck out 10 without walking a batter.

The veteran lefty was undaunted by pitching at Coors Field, putting together his best performance of the season on 100 pitches (71 strikes), including a massive 24 swinging strikes. Sale appears to be finding his form after a bumpy beginning to 2025, and over his last four starts he's delivered a 3.48 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB through 20.2 innings. He'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Reds.