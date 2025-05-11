Chris Sale News: Fans eight in no-decision

Sale took a no-decision in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates, allowing three runs (two earned) on eight hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out eight.

The Atlanta southpaw generated a solid 18 whiffs in this 99-pitch outing, falling one out shy of notching his third consecutive quality start. Despite yielding eight base knocks, only one of the hits went for extra bases -- an Alexander Canario double in the fourth. Through 47.2 frames, Sale owns a 3.97 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 64:13 K:BB. He is currently scheduled to make his next start against a former team, the Red Sox, in Boston next weekend.