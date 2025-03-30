Fantasy Baseball
Chris Stratton headshot

Chris Stratton News: Struggles in regular season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Stratton allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with no strikeouts over 1.2 innings Sunday against Cleveland.

Stratton's season ended in mid-September due to forearm injury, but he was healthy in spring training. He was unimpressive last season with a 5.55 ERA and 17.1% K% and 12.8% BB%, but was a consistent part of the middle relief corps. A slow start to the season won't help him find higher-leverage usage.

