Chris Stratton News: Struggles in regular season debut

Stratton allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with no strikeouts over 1.2 innings Sunday against Cleveland.

Stratton's season ended in mid-September due to forearm injury, but he was healthy in spring training. He was unimpressive last season with a 5.55 ERA and 17.1% K% and 12.8% BB%, but was a consistent part of the middle relief corps. A slow start to the season won't help him find higher-leverage usage.